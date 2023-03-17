Odis Dwain Frizzell passed away on March 7, 2023 Hollister, MO.
Dwain was born in Big Springs, TX to Odis and Juanita (Jacobs) Frizzell on December 12, 1956. Dwain was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his parents Odis and Juanita; his granddaughter Courtney Lynn Frizzell; older brother Johnny Phelps and nephew Terry Phelps.
Dwain is survived by his children; daughter Rachel McGie of Springfield, MO, son Matthew Frizzell and wife Stacey of Forsyth, MO. Sisters Rhonda Hartzell and husband Gerry of Branson, Lavonne Tracy and husband Rick of Neosho, MO, Lisa Stokes and husband Ron of Fair Grove, MO and brother Tracey Frizzell of Branson. Six grandchildren, three step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later date. Cdr. USN (Ret.) Gerry R. Hartzell will officiate.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
