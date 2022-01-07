There will be a celebration of life memorial service for Helen Anne Stewart, 77, of Branson, Mo., on Jan. 9, 2022, at 3p.m. at Grace Community Assembly Church in Branson, Mo., 3101 Gretna Rd., Branson, Mo.
She died on Dec. 19, 2021, Helen was born on June 1, 1944, in Galesburg, Ill., the daughter of Alfred Lee Riggs and Adella Maxine Williams.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Thomas Riggs, daughter, Jacqueline Irene Maher son, Christopher Dean Clark and grandson, Austin Thomas Clark
She is survived by her son, Brett Thomas (Heidi) Clark, and their daughter, Jadyn Marie Clark, son, Michael Lawrence Clark, sisters, Donnie (Riggs) and Kenneth (Bud) Peterson, Carrie Jo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
