Justin Michael Mathews, 31, passed away on April 20, 2023 at Applewood Lane Group Home in Lebanon, MO.
Justin (Punky) was born on October 12, 1991 in Springfield, MO to Erin Dawn Mathews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Erin Ledford.
Justin is survived by his step-father Wra Ledford of Kansas and many friends at Applewood in Lebanon, LTDC and Tan-Tone Industries in Branson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. at Applewood Lane Group Home, 18811 W. Hwy 32, Lebanon, MO.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
