Ernest Charles Frazier Jr., 89, of Branson, MO, passed away on July 2, 2022, at his home.
Ernest entered this life July 28, 1933, in Copeland, KS, the son of Ernest Sr. and Margureite (Davis) Frazier.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Charlotte Frazier and Edith Peterson.
Ernest proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War era.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 65 years, Karen Frazier; son, Kyle Frazier of Minnetonka, MN; daughter, Shelli (Rick) Rehmert of Peabody, KS; seven grandchildren: Nicki (Matthew) Brouk, Seth (Nicole) Rehmert, Lindsay Rehmert, Luke (Abigail) Rehmert, Jonathan (Alissa) Rehmert, Heather Johnson, and Katrina Frazier; four great-grandchildren: Russel, Braxton, Judah, and Adalyn; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time at the cemetery in Fort Dodge, KS.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
