Services for John Franklin, Jr., 72 of Branson, Mo., will be Aug.1, 2021 with visitation from 5-6 p.m. at Grace Community Assembly, 3101 Gretna Road in Branson, Mo., and funeral services to be held Aug. 2, 2021 at 10a.m. in Grace Community Assembly. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery, Bethany, Okla., at 2p.m. on Aug. 3, 2021.
He died on July 18, 2021.John was born on Aug. 31, 1948 in Ark., to John J. Franklin, Sr. and Edith Franklin.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Jolene Franklin.
He is survived by his wife, Nerinda Franklin of Branson, Mo., son, Jaran Franklin of Moore, Okla., daughter Stevi Franklin of Branson, Mo., step-children, Ryan Roach of Altus, Okla., Griff Roach of Branson, Mo., and Bethany Roach of Burns Flat, Okla., three brothers, Don Franklin of Haworth, Okla., Steven Franklin of Jacksonville, Texas, and Robert Franklin of Panama.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
