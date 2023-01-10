Robert Mari passed away December 31, 2022 in Springfield, MO surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on October 17, 1959 in Lancaster, CA, the second child born to Robert Mari and Susie Mari Still.
Robert is survived by his father; brothers Duane, Donald and David Nay, John and Peter Mari; sisters Carolyn Martinez and Peggy Mari; his children Donna, Rebecca, Laura, Robert, Samantha and Johanna along with his grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A Memorial services was held on Monday Jan. 9, 2023.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.