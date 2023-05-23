On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Lajean Marie Wild, loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectantly at age fifty-nine in Branson, Missouri. Lajean was born December 30, 1963, in West Memphis, Arkansas to Harry Eugene and Stella Lee (Sullivan) Ward. She was a 1982 graduate of Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, and later earned a bachelor's degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee. Lajean was a brilliantly talented coordinator and was employed as a recruiting specialist for Microsoft, Inc. She is a Christian.
Lajean had a passion for serving others and was treasurer for the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County, treasurer for the Women of the Moose, vice-president of Branson Moose Lodge #2692, and since 1989, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 68 in Brinkley, Arkansas. Lajean, a breast cancer survivor, displayed her natural courageous disposition in her battles and offered encouragement to others in their struggles. Lajean also loved crafting, dogs, spending time outdoors, buying plants, traveling, going to shows, and being active with others while living life to the fullest. Observed by her collection, Lajean loved all things pertaining to Elvis Presley. Lajean was a visionary, and always had a future project planned for her husband, Johnny.
Lajean was easy to love because of her generous spirit, kind soul, spunky character, and humorous personality. Lajean is survived by her husband, Johnny Wild of Branson; parents, Gene and Stella Ward of Marion, Arkansas; sister, Carol (Rick) Burke, and nephew, Douglas Burke, of Melbourne, Arkansas. She is also survived by her bonus family: (daughter) Angela (Robert) Green, grandson Joseph (Cassie) Green, great-grandson Andrew, and grandsons Palmer, Adam, and Tyler Green of Oakland, Tennessee; (son) Christopher Wild and grandson Izaiah of Millington, Tennessee. Lajean left numerous exceptional aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers worldwide. She also left a special goddaughter, Rianna Avery.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the chapel at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri, with Rick Burke officiating. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks those who are able instead donate to the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County (PO Box 862, Hollister, MO, 65673).
