Visitation for William Karl Wallmann of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be on March 4, at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., at a later date.
He died on Feb. 24, 2022. William was born on Jan.24, 1930,in Buffalo, New York.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Wallmann.
He is survived by his wife, Prescious Wallmann, daughter Gail (Randall) Besler, daughter Billie Richard, daughter Tammy (Joe) Borges.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.