A celebration of life for Jeffrey John Keen, 66 of Branson, Mo., Will be held on March 13, 2021 at 3p.m. In Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died on Feb. 27, 2021. Jeffrey was born on Dec.16, 1954., In Denver, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edd Keen.
He is survived by his wife, Kris Keen of Branson and his children, Joshua (Aileena) Keen of Ozark, Nathanael (Emily) Keen of Hollister, Molly Thornhill of Nixa, and Abigail Keen of Springfield. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth Longbons of Evansville, Ind., and his brother, Daniel (Kimberly) Keen of Nashville, Tenn., and half-sister Maria Keen of Denver, Colo.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
