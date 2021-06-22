Sgt. Steven William Schroeder, 75, has chosen cremation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Gross officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Ossian, Iowa.
He died on June 12, 2021.
Steven was born July 3, 1945, to the late William H. Schroeder and Catherine Figge-Schroeder of Ossian, Iowa.
He was survived by his wife, Ann Marie Schroeder; daughter, Renee A. Schroeder and her mother, Jean Marquardt-Schroeder, his sister, DeAnn Hemesath, brother, Karl Schroeder.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
