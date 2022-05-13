There are no formal services planned at this time for Jerry Iveson Jones Sr., 66, of Branson, MO.
He died on May 7, 2022.
Jerry was born on Feb. 16, 1955, in Lepanto, AR, the son of George and Billie June (Butler) Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Bobby Iveson Jones, April Jackson, Jerry Iveson Jones Jr., and Terry Irvin Jones, three brothers, Rick Jones, Dwight Jones, and Marvin Jones, sister, Melissa Reese, Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
