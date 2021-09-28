Private services will be held for Robert Wesley Givens, Sr. 56 of Hollister, Mo.
He died on Sept. 21, 2021
Robert was born on Sept. 22, 1964 in Lawton, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Carol Givens.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Givens, sons, Robert W. Givens, Jr. and Justin Givens, brothers, Randy Givens and Rick Givens, sister Melinda Givens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
