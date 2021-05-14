Memorial service for Elza Lee Cornog 80, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., Was held on May 13, 2021. He died on May 6, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jack, Truman and Dave.
Elza is survived by his wife Pat, his daughters, Ronda (Brian) LaFollete, and Lisa (Randy) Ramsey, His brother Frank Cornog and Sister Wilma Cantrell.
Cremation was under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
