A memorial for Sean Matthew Tolbert, 44, of Springfield, Mo., was held on, Jan. 7, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
He died Jan. 4, 2021 at his home in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born on May 5, 1976 in Branson, Mo., the son of Deborah Tolbert Hubbard.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather Mike Hubbard, and grandparents Billy & Vivian Tolbert.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Colleen Rodriguez of Springfield, McKinzee Lee Tolbert Evans of Springfield, Vivian Ann Tolbert Yarber of Nixa, Mo., and Billee Orin Tolbert of Springfield, Mo.; his mother Deborah Tolbert Hubbard of Sparta, Mo.; the mother of his children, Samantha Colleen Tolbert of Springfield; three step siblings, Jana Johnson of Bradleyville, Mo., Chris Hubbard of Kirbyville and Chad Hubbard of Hollister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.