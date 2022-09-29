Virginia “Ginger “Ann Harmon, 72, of Bradleyville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at home with family at her side.
Ginger was born on July 14, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Jean (Lindstrom) Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jackie Wayne Harmon; son, Robert Harmon; and two brothers: Marty and David Johnson.
Ginger is survived by her son, Shane (LeAnna) Harmon of Harrison, AR; daughter, Sara (Aaron) Blair of Bradleyville, MO; ten grandchildren Levi (Jennifer), Michael (Jamie), Jesse, Ethan, Eli, Olivia, Caleb (Gracie) Trevor, Layla, and Alanna; seven great-grandchildren Wesley, Matthew, David, Urijah, Emerick, Kaiden, and Kynzlee; two brothers Tom (Nigel) Johnson of Del Rio, TX and Clifford Johnson of Oldfield, MO; three sisters all of Sedan, Kansas Sally (Bob) Kennedy, Maggie (Jim) Hadley, and Kathy Bambery; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
