Services for Wendell Lee Crosswhite were held Jan. 13, 2022 at the First Baptist Church Lead Hill, Ark.,. Burial followed in Milam Cemetery, Lead Hill, Ark.
He died on Jan. 4, 2022. Wendell was born July 20, 1940 at Lead Hill, Ark., the son of Jesse Houston and Bertha Ann Crosswhite.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Tallie) of Charleston, Ark., his brother Don Crosswhite of Harrison, Ark., his sisters, Polly Thurman of Paragould, Ark., Barbara Durham of Springfield, Mo., and Rita Raney of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
