Sandra Kay Felton, 57, of Branson MO passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Sandra was born on April 15, 1965 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Lyle and Diane Ross.
She is survived by daughter Amanda Felton; mother Diane Ross; grandchildren Braden, Gabriel, Tyla Jade and Khloe; sister Cheryl Barton and brother Jim McGary.
A visitation was be held on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
Burial will be held at a later date in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens in Springfield, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
