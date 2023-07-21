Donald Harry Baker passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2023.
He was born on May 10, 1935.
Donald is survived by his son, Clifford Baker; and two daughters, Kimberly Stafford and Donetta Moore.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel, Forsyth, MO. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. Pastor Gayle Cobb will officiate with full military rites being provided.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel, Forsyth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.