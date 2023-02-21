Ira George Henderson, 73, has passed away.
Ira was born on April 8, 1949 in Branson, MO, to Glenn and Inez (Skief) Henderson.
He is survived by his six children: Robin Pool, Justin Henderson, Jessica Sidfrid, Nathan Henderson, Ira Henderson and Todd Henderson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Branson.
Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
