Judith Mae Allen Moore, 81, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Judy entered this life in Grand Forks, ND on Nov. 30, 1940 to Orrin and Irene Allen.
She married Keith Moore on May 27, 1960 in Chula Vista, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Bette Solarski and Dorothy VanCamp; grandson Greg Waters and great-grandson Kyler George.
Judy is survived by her husband Keith of sixty-two years; sister Arlene Willcocks; daughters Kemie McAtee, Angela Bolin (Shawn Cobb), Vickie Petersen (Gary) and Debra Waters; grandchildren Tiffany (Danny), Kassandra (Thomas), Krista (Charlie), Zachary (Abi), Katelyn, Jace, Ashlynn, Tracen, Shaylyn, Robbie, Tristan, Tyson (Mary) and Gerald (Tammy); great-grandchildren Christian, Chase, Kelby, Elizabeth, Ethan, Michael, Michelle, Ethan, Jaiden, Stefani, Jax, Paige, Jaxson, and Cassandra; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Friday. Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 at Stumpff Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Ozark Mountain Assembly of God, Kimberling City, MO.
In lieu of the flowers the family has requested donations to Breast Cancer Awareness and Research.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
