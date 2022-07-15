Charles Grant Caswell, 77, of Branson, passed on May 20th, 2022, in Oak Grove, MO.
Charles (Chuck) was born in Shreveport, LA on July 31st, 1944, to Eileen Craemer. At the age of 20, Chuck enlisted into the Army and served a 2-year tour in Vietnam. He received an honorably discharged.
Chuck was preceded in death by his twin brother Wes in 2005.
Chuck enjoyed a special relationship with his eldest grandson Anthony, who also lived with him the last three years of his life. He is survived by his seven daughters, and 14 grandchildren.
A small graveside service with military honors will be held with family and friends to remember Chuck at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, MO on Sunday, July 31, at 11 a.m. with the BVA 913 and the United States Army giving military rites.
Services under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.