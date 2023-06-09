Carl Dean “Buzz” Franklin, 88, passed away on June 4, 2023 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
Buzz was born on January 5, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the son of George and Permelia (Poindexter) Franklin. Buzz was a veteran of the United States Army. He married his wife Janet on May 4, 1974.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Clifford Franklin; and two sisters, Marjorie Warren and Georgia May Kalbus.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Janet (Treadwell) Franklin of Branson, MO; children, Bryan Franklin (Kathy) of Harvard, IL, Jeff Franklin of Harvard, IL, Judy Frett (Mike) of Crystal Lake, IL, Gina Peabody (Mike) of Lake in the Hills, IL; granddaughters, Jamie Donelli and Ashley Harden; five great-grandchildren as well as extended family and many friends.
Buzz’s life will be celebrated in both Branson and IL at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
