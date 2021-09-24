A private celebration of life for Steven “Ron” Rondall Page, 84, of Hollister, Mo., is being planned for a later time.
He died on Sept. 19, 2021.Steven was born on April 10, 1937., in Mount Vernon, Ill., the son of Sebern and Opal (Slayden) Page.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his sister, Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Page, daughter Kellye Lane of Columbus, North Carolina, daughter, Shannon (Michael) Wirts of Woodlawn, Tenn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
