John Wiatt (70) of Lampe, Missouri passed away on September 2, 2023. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on December 17, 1952. John was skilled in many areas and completed education and training in computer science, waste management, and masonry. He worked as a talented and respected mason for over 40 years. On September 2, 1977 John married Sandie Turner. Together they raised three sons: Shannon, Zachary, and Jonathan. He was an exceptional father and husband. John retired in 2017 and spent his time kayaking, golfing, painting and spending time with his beloved family. John was predeceased by his father Dan Wiatt, mother Wanda (Hendershot) Wiatt, brother Danny Wiatt, sister Deanna Reed, and brother Mark Wiatt. He is survived by his wife Sandie, brother Walter Wiatt, sister Patricia Coleman, three sons and their spouses Michelle (Crandall) Wiatt and Calli (Romero) Wiatt, 6 grandchildren: Ryan, Gabe, Dillion, Phillip, Kiersten, and Cyrus, and 7 great-grandchildren: Kynlee, Brielle, Timothy, Shannon, Dawson, Aubrey, and Zeke. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 9, 2023 at 2pm at Paradise Cove Resort, 808 Paradise Cove Dr. Lampe, Missouri 65681. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help cover the cost of this unexpected and tragic loss.
