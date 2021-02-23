Visitation for Edwin Bruce Brashers, 74, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Feb. 25, 2021 1:30-2:30 p.m. with service following at 2:30 p.m. at the Imax Entertainment Complex in Branson, Mo., 3562 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway Branson, Mo.
He died Feb.12, 2021.
Edwin was born Nov. 17, 1946 in Springfield, Mo., the son of Ronald and Edna (Crume) Brashers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Brashers; his parents; two brothers, David Brashers and Steve Brashers; and two sisters, Carolyn Sue Brashers and Charlotte Ann Brashers.
Survivors include his son, Randy (Nancy) Brashers of Branson, Mo.; daughter, Angie (John) Clark of Lampe, Mo.; brother, Larry (Mary) Brashers of Nixa, Mo.; and sister, Barbara Hagler of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.