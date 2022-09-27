Paul George Sprecher, 73, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on September 22, 2022.
Paul was born in Springfield, MO on October 31, 1948.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Jane Sprecher and sister Marie Boyd.
Paul is survived by his siblings Janet Fowler, Fred Sprecher (Dawn), and Duane Sprecher (Clarette), and brother-in-law Rick Boyd; nieces Robin, Kathy, Amanda, Brooke, Jasmine, Sarah Jane, Heather and nephews Justin, Kaleb, Korban and Matthew.
Cremation has taken place with no services at his request. A family commemoration will be observed later this year.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
