A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Gary Lee Kracman, 80, of Branson, Mo.
He died on March 8, 2021. Gary was born on Aug. 13, 1940, in Wahoo, Neb., The son of Ernest and Ruby (Stewart) Kracman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Lyn Myers and Pam Bogart; and a brother, Mike Kracman.
He is survived by his wife, Terese Kracman; two sons: Russell (Tawna) Kracman of Marshfield, Mo., And Christopher (Sara) Kracman of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.