Rose Carol Mann, 84, of Branson passed away on May 30, 2022.
Carol was born to Lee and Helen Waddle on August 24, 1937.
Carol is survived by her husband of 66 years. Sons Jeffrey Dean of Sarasota, FL, Chad Mann (Rebekah) of Branson, MO. Grandchildren; Logan, Nathan, Remington, and Kimber Mann Tiffany-Mavity (Gary). Sisters Ada Copeland, Donna Williams (Rob). Brother-in-laws Charles Mann, Roger Pryer (Barb).
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Terressa (Terri) Steen, son Ryan Scott Mann, sister Agaytha Pryer, brother-in-law Richard Mann and wife Donna, sister-in-law Lu Mann, brother-in-law Wayne Copeland, and sister-in-law Judi Barker.Memorial services will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church Branson, MO.
Cremation is under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
