Jerry Lynn Laswell, 80, of Verona, MO, passed away on July 21, 2022.
Jerry was born and raised in Kansas City (Avondale), MO on August 10, 1941, the son of Theran “Spud” Laswell and Elizabeth (Kidwell) Laswell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Julie Laswell and Kim Poole; son-in-law, Kevin Shook; brother, Colby Laswell; and two sisters: Shirley Sons and Marilyn Livasy.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years Doris “Sweepee” Laswell of Verona, MO; and three daughters: Tina Shook, Lori Laswell, and Colleen (Troy) Adrian, all of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren: Lynae (Bill) Watkins, Courtney Poole, Casey Poole, Bobbi Jo Malinda, Cole Adrian, and Sami Adrian; five great-grandchildren: Phoenix, Reese, Rowan, Burke, Addison; sister, Jody Portwood; his 102-year-old mom-in-law, Betty Baughman; as well as several nieces and nephews; and son-in-law, Gary Poole (Kelly).
There will be two celebrations of life. The first on his birthday on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at The View at Briarcliff Marriott 5:30 to 9 p.m. and August 26, 2022, at Clio Country Music Jubilee 5:30 p.m. in Clio, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
