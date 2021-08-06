Memorial services for E. Maxine Turpen, 94, of Ozark, Mo., were held Aug. 6 at Cresthaven Memory Gardens, Bedford, Ind. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. She died on July 30, 2021.She was preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Mallie (Salmon) Hampton, her husband Glenn, siblings Sherrill Hampton and Thomas Hert.
She is survived by her children Greg Turpen (Sandra) of Branson; Nancy Turpen of Ozark, sister Shirley Leach of Bloomington, Ind., brother James Hert of Duggar, Ind., and sister Regina Coyle (Robert) of Sun City, Ariz.
