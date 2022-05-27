A Celebration of Life for Tanya Addington, 64, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at Lone Star Church, Taneyville, Mo., May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m.
She died on May 4, 2022. Tanya was born on April 18, 1958.
She is survived by her husband, David Addington, daughter, Amanda Fisher, son ,Joshua Queen, step-son, Zachary Addington, step-daughter, Kinsey Rybolt, step-daughter, and her sister Dana.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
