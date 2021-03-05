There will be private memorial services for Celeste Ann Campbell of Branson, Mo., With inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, Kansas.
She died on March 2, 2021 of Branson, Mo. Celeste was born Dec. 12, 1951, to Ruby Louise Robison Campbell and Gardner Walker Campbell in Ottawa, Kan.
Celeste is survived by step-nephews Christopher (Cathy) Stegall and Brandon (Susan) Stegall and their 14 children, and many beloved Robison and Campbell relatives.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
