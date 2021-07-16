A celebration of life for Rev. Mark Allen Brush, 80, of Ozark, Mo.
Will be held at two gatherings this summer. The first will be held in Illinois on July 31, the second gathering will be held in Minnesota on August 14, 2021.
He died on July 9, 2021. Mark was born on Jan. 25, 1941., the son of Ralph Eugene Brush and Dorothy Yvonne (Cole) Brush.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Landrith.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Brush of Ozark, Mo., his three children: Angela Brush of Ozark, Mo., Timothy Brush of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Amy (Robert) Troutt of Ozark, Mo., and a brother, Ralph Eugene (Jackie) Brush, Jr. of Chicago, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
