No services are planned at this time for Jeane Skyles age 82 of Hollister, Mo.
She died on March 7, 2021.
Jeane was born on Nov. 4, 1938 in Sheldon, Mo., The daughter of William and Mary Waters Fullerton.
She is survived by a son; Michael (Sandy) Skyles of Memphis, Tenn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.