Celebration of Life for James Roy McNeely 68, of Branson, Mo., will be held on Aug.31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m Faith and Wisdom Church, 3950 Green Mountain Drive, Branson, Mo., (Lunch to follow in Fellowship Hall).
Military Interment will be held at Fayetteville National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on, Aug. 30, 2021, 1000 South Lt. Col Leroy Pond Ave, Fayetteville, Ark.
He died on Aug. 22, 2021.James was born on Sept. 27, 1952., in Parsons, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy McNeely, first wife Rita McNeely, and honorary step-son, Darin Herman.
He is survived by his mother, Lorraine McNeely, his sister Brenda (Vern) Tanner of Peculiar, Mo., his wife Mickie McNeely of Branson, Mo., his son Dean (Grace) McNeely of Monnet, Mo. his honorary step-son, Danny Herman of Kansas City, Mo, and his honorary step-son Neil Soncrant of Jefferson City, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
