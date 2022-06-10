A memorial service will be held at a later time for Linda Colleen McAlexander, 58, of Arvada, CO.
She died on June 5, 2022.
Linda was born on Jan.19, 1964, in Derby, CO, the daughter of Monroe and Clara (Rich) McAlexander.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Deborah McAlexander and Connie Koch, and brother, Jim McAlexander.
She is survived by her daughter Sharyse (Matt Talmich) McAlexander, son Nicolas Lamb, sisters Gail (Neil) Heeke and Patricia Stuart, and brothers Russel (Carol) Roubidoux and Ray (Frankie) Roubidoux.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
