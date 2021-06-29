Services for Karen Davis, 58, of Hollister, Mo., were held June 29, 2021, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on June 26, 2021.
Karen was born Feb. 23, 1963, the daughter of Jack & Jan Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shelley Davis.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.