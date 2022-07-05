John Marshall Overby, 65, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on June 27, 2022, at his home.
He entered this life February 9, 1957, in Roxboro, North Carolina, the son of Fenton and Edna (Wilborn) Overby. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.
John is survived by his son, Brandon Overby of Roxboro, NC; daughter, Brittany Overby of Roxboro, NC; three sisters: Kathie (David) Talley of Winston-Salem, NC, Lavon (Ronald) Perkins of Timberlake, NC, and Nancy (Dennis Thompson) Dukes of Roxboro, NC; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A service may be planned for a later time in North Carolina.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.