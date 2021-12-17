A Celebration of life for Brandi Elise Simmons, 44, of Branson, Mo. ,will be at 3p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Dr. Hollister, Mo.
She died on Dec. 8, 2021. Brandi was born on Aug. 15, 1977, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Jerry and Donna (Holmes) Wible.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Brienna (Travis) Huddleston of Branson, Mo., significant other, Jay Daily of Branson, Mo., sister, Tanya Marmon of Phoenix, Ariz., brother, Brandt (Helen) Wible of Kansas City, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
