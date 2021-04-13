A service was held for Robert “Bob” Jones, 72, on April 12, 2021. With a private interment at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He died on March 25, 2021. Bob was born Nov. 6, 1948 in Washington, Iowa., To Arden “Pete” and Marjorie Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Marjorie; his sister, Mary Katherine; and many other family and friends.
He is survived by his, Louise; and his children and their spouses, Andrea (Jason) Pfeiffer of Blue Eye, Mo., Pete (Lauren) Jones of Branson West, Mo., His brother Richard Jones.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
