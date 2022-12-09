Freddie Ray Weatherman, 93, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home.
Freddie was born on January 26, 1929 in Walnut Shade, MO, the son of E. L. and Duffie Weatherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War.
Freddie is survived by his wife Carollena Jones Weatherman of the home; four children Jeanie Wilson of Hindsville, AR, Jerry Weatherman of Springfield, MO, Randy Weatherman of Reeds Spring, MO and Marilyn Kellett of Hollister, MO.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Rod Kellett officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Valley Cemetery in Hollister.
Arrangements under the directions of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
