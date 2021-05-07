A Celebration of Life for Burnis K “Butch” Nearn, 75, of Forsyth, Mo., were May 7, 2021 in the Forsyth Christian Church, with Pastor Rick Fennell officiating.
He died on May 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Rose, Son, Gary Nearn of Forsyth, Mo., Daughter, Rebekah (Daniel) Watson, of Nixa, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
