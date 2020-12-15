No services are planned at this time for Helen Juanita Boydston, 87, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
She died Dec. 4, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1934, in Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her husband Francis W. Boydston, and her sister Debra Carver.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Greg) Bridter of Springfield, Mo., and Joyce (Brett) Conklin of St. Joseph, Mo.; and two sons, James Boydston and Kenneth Boydston, both of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
