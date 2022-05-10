A Celebration of Life for Linda C. Lander, 73, of Hollister, MO, will be 11 a.m. May 15, 2022 in the Spring Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Branson, MO, with Pastor Joe Salgado officiating.
She died on April 30, 2022.
Linda was born on Jan. 21, 1949 in Paris, TX., to Ernest and Clare (Lenoire) Carson.
She is survived by one daughter, April Tipps, and one brother, David Morrison.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.