A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. July 17, 2021, for Lonnie Lee Caldwell, 77, of Blue Eye, Mo., at Pines Christian Church, Blue Eye, Mo. Please R.S.V.P. to the family by June 19, 2021.
He died Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born July 19, 1943 in Clinton, Mo., to Edna Mae (Driggs) Caldwell and Ernest Lee Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Caldwell of the home; daughter Sheri (Mike) Jones of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; son, Shane Caldwell of Blue Eye, Mo.; and two brothers, Fred Caldwell of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Wilbur (Jackie) Caldwell of Clinton, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
