Visitation for SC Tate, 93, of Omaha, Ark., Was held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., On April, 9 2021.
He died on April 5, 2021. SC was born on Feb. 4, 1928 to Frank and Bertha Tate of Kissee Mills, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Mae, both parents, brothers BH, WO, Charley, Harlie, Lewis, Spencer, Earl Dean, Shirley, And Sisters Geraldine, Irene, Eurbell, Mary Lou, and two infant children Mary and Sharon.
He is survived by his children (spouse) Carolyn and Eddie Barber of Omaha Ark., Connie (Tyler) Matlock of Omaha Ark., Lonnie (Sharon) Tate, of Polo Mo., Patricia (Donavon) Horn of Green Forest Ark., Jane (Mac) Gilbert of Green Forrest Ark., Charlotte (Lee) Johnston of Cabot Ark., Brenda (George) Still of Omaha Ark., Don Tate of Omaha Ark.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.