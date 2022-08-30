Sharon (Criswell) Runge, 80, and her husband Kenneth Runge, long-time residents of Kimberling City, MO, were tragically killed in an auto accident Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Sharon Laurette Runge entered into life on May 23, 1942, in Chappell, NE, the daughter of Lloyd and Laurice Criswell.
She is preceded in death by a son, Danny Runge; her parents; and a sister Jaquie Kuhn.
Sharon is survived by: son, Cris Runge and wife, Alisa of Grapevine, TX and daughter, Kerry Walker and husband, Scott of Reeds Spring, MO: eight grandchildren, Kyle Runge, Shelby Wisor and husband, Cameron, Tyler Runge, Kyle McIntyre and wife, Amber, Kara McIntyre and fiancé, Eric Arumugam, Matt Walker, Madison Walker and pardner, Broden LeMaster, and Aiden Walker; five great grandchildren, Oliver Wisor, Cooper Wisor, Kyle McIntyre, Jr, Joseph McIntyre and Lucy LeMaster; and a brother, Paul Allen and wife, Linda of Scottsdale, AZ.
Visitation for Sharon and Ken will be Friday, September 2, 5 to 8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 3, at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Kimberling City with Reverend Tony Blankenship officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Shriners Hospital or Breast Cancer Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
