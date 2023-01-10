Brian “Duff” Baker, 59 of Branson, MO passed away on January 5, 2023.
Duff was born on February 14, 1963 to Ronnie Baker and Judy Barnes Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Greg, grandmother Hazel Barnes of Ava, MO area.
Duff is survived by special friends Andy Schulze, Carol Holt, Amy Domingquez of Branson and a host of lifetime friends in the Ava, MO area.
No formal services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.
