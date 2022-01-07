Mary Margaret Lewis died on Dec. 29, 2021. She will be laid to rest in Indianola Cemetery, Indianola, Neb.
Mary was born on Jan. 7, 1945 in Indianola, to Joseph & Helen (TenVorde) Uerling.
She was preceded in death by her parents,husband, Terry Lewis, son, Barry Haley,brother Harry Uerling, sister Ann Sughroue & husband Gerald (Gyp) and one grandchild.
She is survived by her sons, Bryan (Douglassa) Haley of Manchester, Tenn., and Brooke Haley of Branson, Mo., step-daughters Angie Lewis (Jonathan) McAllister Sampson of Parker, Colo., and Michelle Lewis of Springfield, Mo., her brother, Joseph (Florence) Uerling of Neb., sister-in-law Fay Uerling of Neb.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
