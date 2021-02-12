Michael Allen Henry died on Jan. 25, 2021.
He was born Feb. 28, 1960, in Long Beach, Calif.
He is survived by his two sons, Jay Henry, of Eugene, Ore., and Brian Henry, of Beatrice, Neb.; his brother Jim Henry, of Blue Eye, Ark.; and his stepfather and stepmother, Don and Margie Blackwell of Chunky, Miss.
